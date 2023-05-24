Wiggle is a great word. It’s fun to say and fun to do. A wiggle can be a wobble or a shake, a squirm or a quiver. Wiggle room is a way to get some space. So what does wiggle have to do with a stream?

In Britain the word “rewiggling” is used when talking about putting bends back into streams that 200 years ago were straightened. The creeks were uncurled by humans to benefit farmers, who didn’t like all the bends dividing their property, but the turns served an important purpose.

Curving streams, which can look snake-like from above, help slow down water. This allows the dirt in the water, called silt, to settle out. It also provides calm stretches of water and deep pools that fish, bugs and plants like.

The British Broadcasting Corporation recently reported about a stream flowing out of one of England’s largest lakes that had been rewiggled. Although farmers may have benefitted from having a straighter stream, fish did not. Trout and salmon couldn’t spawn in the stream because the water was moving too quickly.

By rewiggling, the stream became about 200 yards longer. Fish almost immediately moved back in after the work was done.

"We now have vegetation in the river, where young fish can shelter," Lee Schofield told the BBC. "There are gravel banks, deep pools and riffles — shallow, turbulent parts of the river where the water draws in oxygen. It all benefits the whole food chain.

"It's like a living thing moving through the valley now, while the old, straightened river was just like a sad canal.

"Nature needs chaos, it needs randomness."

So the next time you look at a creek or river, study the curves. They are there for a reason.