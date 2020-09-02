Wild turkeys will carry tiny backpacks to give researchers information

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wildlife watchers in Missouri may soon see a strange sight: wild turkeys carrying little backpacks.

The turkeys aren’t hauling their camping gear or school books. Instead, some will be fitted with little backpacks to track where they go and when they go to certain places.

The idea is for the turkeys to provide the Missouri Department of Conservation with information about why wild turkey populations are declining in the state. The number of wild turkeys has been slowly falling for decades, but has been especially low the past four years.

The scientists will combine the information they receive from the turkey backpacks with other research. That will include gathering information on animals that eat turkeys, the birds’ food sources and the weather.

Wild turkeys are found in 49 states as well as parts of southern Canada. They eat a variety of plants as well as insects. In the spring the birds nest on the ground. A hen may lay anywhere from four to 17 eggs. The eggs hatch in about 25 to 30 days.