Wild wild turkey trivia to spice up your Thanksgiving

Wild turkeys are weird looking birds. They remind me of what some dinosaurs must have looked like, especially their claws.

Here is some interesting wild turkey trivia. That flap of skin between their chin and neck is called a wattle. On males, during the spring breeding season, the wattles can swell up with blood and turn bright red. Their heads can also change color to white and blue.

Turkeys have weird bumps on their heads and necks called caruncles. On top of their beak they have a worm-looking growth called a snood. (Strange fact: There are also head nets some people wear called snoods.)

Another strange thing male turkeys, and some females, grow are beards – stiff hairs that stick out of their chest.

Young turkeys are called jakes. When first born they are all poults. Full-grown male turkeys are toms. When first born the turkey poults will be up and looking for food within a day.

Although often seen walking around, turkeys can run very fast – up to 25 miles per hour. They can also fly up to 55 mph. Every night they fly into trees called roosts where they spend the night to avoid being eaten by predators.