Wind can't blow death's-head hawkmoth off course

For unusual names, it is hard to beat the death’s-head hawkmoth.

There are three different species of the moth, which live in Europe and Asia. The largest has a wingspan of 3 to 5 inches wide.

The moth gets its unusual name because of the skull-like face on its back. The marking is meant to look like a hornet’s head to scare off predators. The moth gained fame when it was used in a movie poster for “Silence of the Lambs,” but has long been feared as a superstitious warning that death or danger is coming.

Although it has a scary name, the moth actually makes a tiny squeak when it’s frightened. It does this by blowing air through its snout, a tiny trumpet.

Some scientists recently attached small tracking devices to the moths to better understand how they navigate at night. The moths are known to fly up to 2,400 miles between Europe and Africa. Scientists were able to track their movement by flying along in an airplane as the moths moved.

Based on the tracking research, the scientists think the moths must have an internal compass and use its night vision to fly to the right place, because when it was blown off course or had to steer around high mountains, it would correct its flight to travel in the correct direction.

This may not sound like a big deal, since we already know birds are capable of flying to the same regions every year when they migrate, but insects hadn’t been tracked in this way until the study was done. Moths are not alone in the migrating insect world.

As the scientists’ research noted, “Each year, trillions of migrating insects like butterflies, locusts, and moths, navigate vast distances across the globe on journeys that span continents, mountain ranges, seas and a wide range of environmental conditions.”