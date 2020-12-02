Wolves may have been cooperating for more than a million years

Just like humans, it is easier for wolves to survive when they all work together.

This is especially true if one gets injured. An injured wolf may be unable to hunt on its own. It might rely on the rest of its family — called a pack — to hunt and share. If the pack is successful, the injured wolf could join them for a meal, providing nourishment while its wound heals.

Wolves may have been cooperating like this for a long time. Evidence comes from the fossil bones of an ancient wolf that lived about 1.3 million years ago in what is now China. The bones show that the wolf had an infection in its teeth that may have come from chewing on bones.

The wolf also had a broken leg that healed. The wolf’s shin had been busted into three pieces, but somehow the animal survived because the bone healed and mended.

Scientists have seen similar evidence of healing in an ancient wolf that once roamed North America, called the dire wolf. They lived in our area about 55,000 to 11,000 years ago. Fossils of this big relative of dogs are found in California’s La Brea tar pits.