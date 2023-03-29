The last wolf known to live in the European country of Belgium was killed in 1898. Now, 125 years later, wolves have moved into Belgium from surrounding countries.

For comparison, the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem — with Yellowstone National Park at its center — covers about 3,437 square miles. Belgium is more than three times bigger, at 11,787 square miles. The country also has a lot of people, more than 11.5 million spread across the land.

In contrast, Montana has just over 1.1 million residents, Wyoming has 578,000 people and Idaho has 1.9 million residents. So even combined, the three states surrounding the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem have a much smaller population than Belgium.

Imagine what it is like, then, to have wolves in such a populated area. One current estimate had 15 to 20 wolves roaming parts of the country.

The wolves moved into Belgium from adjoining nations, mainly France to the south and west, and Germany to the east. Although wolves were also wiped out in those countries, they were never completely killed off in Eastern Europe.

Due to legal protections created in the 1990s, wolves have slowly expanded into new territory. One estimate put the total population in 27 European countries at 19,000 wolves. But just like in Montana, wolves run into trouble with humans when they kill livestock, like sheep.

Part of the work of conservationists supporting wolves in Europe is teaching people how to live with the animals after their absence on the landscape for more than 100 years. Some lawmakers are arguing for greater population control of wolves.

Montana and other western states are not unusual in learning how to live with the large predators. The question for all is whether wolf opponents and proponents can find agreement.