Alpha is the first letter of the Greek alphabet. The word is also used to describe someone who is the leader of a group, such as the term “alpha male.”

The word was often used by biologists to refer to the male and female wolves, living together in a pack, that bred. They were considered the leaders of the pack.

But now some scientists are saying the term was incorrectly used. Instead, they see the breeding wolves as simply that, the mom and dad, and not the pack rulers.

According to an article in Scientific American, the term was applied to wolves being studied inside cages in the 1970s. For many reasons, these wolves don’t behave the same way as wild ones, one being that the wolves may not be related and therefore have no social bonds.

Packs in the wild, on the other hand, are often made up of family members – sons and daughters that haven’t struck out on their own. These wolves will sometimes wait until they are 2 to 3 years old before going on their own adventures. Or they may decide to stay with their pack to avoid being killed by the members of a competing pack. However, there have also been instances of wolf packs in Yellowstone National Park accepting outsiders.

Even if the breeding wolves aren’t called alphas, there are unwritten rules for the pack. The female that has pups is typically the top dog. Even her male partner submits to her. The adult wolves get to eat before the younger members of the pack, although the parents will often cough up what they’ve eaten to feed the pups.

“What would be the value of calling a human father the alpha male?” L. David Mech, a senior research scientist at the U.S. Geological Survey, told Scientific American. “He’s just the father of the family. And that’s exactly the way it is with wolves.”