Last year, Montana had fewer forest fires than most summers. It’s easy to tell when there are forest fires by how many days the sky was a smoky haze, or the air smelled like campfire.

Forest fires will often burn some trees and not others, the fire jumping from place to place leaving a mixture of live green and dead fire-blackened trees. Scientists call this pyrodiverse — places that have burned in uneven patches.

Black-backed woodpeckers take advantage of recent forest fires by building their nests in trees that have been killed by a very hot fire. Yet they also like to be close to a place with green trees where they can hide their young from predators.

"A burned forest is a unique, incredible, and complicated ecosystem that bursts with new life," said Andrew Stillman with the Cornell Atkinson Center for Sustainability and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. "At first you think everything is dead. The ground is ash. The trees are black. But as you start walking around, you find that the place is alive. It’s not dead, just changed."

Stillman led a study that created an online tool to help fire managers identify pyrodiverse lands by predicting how many woodpeckers would be attracted.

"The tool we've created uses data from 11 years of surveys to predict where woodpeckers could be found in the greatest numbers using data available within months after a fire burns," Stillman said. "The birds move in to take advantage of a boom in juicy beetle larvae in the burned trees."

The new tool could help forest managers, landowners and conservationists make quicker decisions following a wildland fire about where to log and where to leave trees.