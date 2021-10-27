Yellowstone Lake is so big that it weighs down the land

Yellowstone Lake is big.

It measures 20 miles long and 14 miles wide with a surface area of about 132 square miles. If you were to walk around the lake’s shore it is close to 141 miles. That’s about how far it is to drive from Billings to Bozeman.

One calculation estimated the number of gallons of water in the lake at almost 4 trillion, based on an average depth of 140 feet. If each gallon weighs a little over 8 pounds, that’s more than 32 trillion pounds.

The heaviest manmade object ever weighed, according to Guinness World Records, was the launch pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It weighed around 5 million pounds.

So to put all of this in perspective, it would take more than 6.4 million launch pads to equal the weight of Yellowstone Lake. That’s a lot.

All of this weighing and calculation is to make a different point. Yellowstone Lake’s water is so heavy that the ground around it rises and falls as the lake fills in the spring and falls the rest of the year. In other words, land around the lake rises as the lake level falls and vice versa.