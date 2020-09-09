Yosemite management helped owls survive fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A very big wildland fire burned across more than 257,000 acres, or 400 square miles, of California in 2013, including parts of Yosemite National Park. Named the Rim fire, it was the largest fire ever recorded in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Although the fire caused damage to homes and wildlife habitat, a study of the fire’s impact on California spotted owls in Yosemite National Park showed they have survived the blaze in good shape.

California spotted owls are medium-sized birds with white spots on their head and chest. Their main source of food are northern flying squirrels and woodrats. The birds like to nest in older forests.

"What surprised me, primarily, was not that owls were still present, but they were still present in the same numbers and still successfully setting up territories and breeding," says the study's lead author Lynn Schofield, a biologist with The Institute for Bird Populations.