In a late summer advertising move for two Montana brands, Kampgrounds of America has joined with Meadlowark Brewing to announce a new India Pale Ale dubbed Happy Camper.

“Meadowlark Brewing shares many of the ideals central to our brand,” says Toby O’Rourke, president and CEO of Kampgrounds of America, Inc., in a statement “Whether at home or on the campground, there are connections to be made with good friends and good microbrews.”

Happy Camper IPA is a hoppy IPA with citrusy and earthy notes brewed and canned in Billings. The outdoors inspires the double-sided label design. One side of the can showcases a tent and campfire, and the other an RV parked by the river.

“I’m a Montana native, so KOA is a cultural touchstone for me,” said Travis Peterson, owner of Meadowlark Brewing. “It’s an honor to collaborate with a hometown brand that’s been bringing people together for over 60 years.”

KOA is headquartered in Billings and Meadowlark hails from Sidney. The beer is available at the breweries, select retail stores and KOA campgrounds.