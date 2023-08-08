An all-terrain wheelchair designed to empower individuals to explore Lake Elmo State Park is now available free of charge for the public to use.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the Montana State Parks Foundation are hosting an event at Lake Elmo to celebrate the acquisition on Friday, Aug. 11.

The event will take place at the Lake Elmo boat ramp pavilion from 4 to 6 p.m., with the formal program beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The Action Trackchair was purchased through grant funding from the Montana State Parks Foundation, the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation’s Quality of Life Grant Program and Hydro Flask’s Parks for All Grant Program. Lake Elmo’s Action Trackchair is the second of its kind available at a Montana state park. Lone Pine State Park near Kalispell also offers a reservable chair for the public.

To reserve the Action Trackchair, call the Lake Elmo State Park manager at 406-422-2277 or the Region 5 front office at 406-247-2940.

Anyone with a disability that limits them from using the primary Lake Elmo trail system qualifies to use the chair. Proof of disability documentation is required. Users need to be accompanied by an able-bodied person when using the chair.

Currently, the Action Trackchair can only be used on the primary Lake Elmo trail system and the ADA accessible fishing pier.