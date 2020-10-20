Lake Elmo should be drained next fall to kill invasive Asian clams, FWP says

Asian clams were found in Lake Elmo in 2019 by FWP employees training to search lakes for aquatic invasive species. Subsequent searches of an irrigation storage reservoir and ditches and rivers upstream and downstream from the lake found no other Asian clams, suggesting that they are limited to Lake Elmo. The invasive clams are found nowhere else in Montana.

How the clams got into the lake is uncertain. Because they were found near the dock they may have hitched a ride on a boat. Someone could have emptied an aquarium into the lake, or they could have arrived attached to someone’s fishing waders. The clams can also be eaten by a fish or turtle and pass through them undigested.

The fear is that the clams, if not attacked, could spread and clog irrigation and other water system infrastructure or spread to the Yellowstone River.

Because both live juveniles and the shells of adults and juveniles were discovered in the lake, they appear to have successfully reproduced in Lake Elmo and have possibly been there for several years.

Native to eastern and southern Asia, one clam can start a population because they can self-fertilize and cross-fertilize, producing a million or more offspring in a lifetime.

Draw down