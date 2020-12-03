Landowners outline wildlife problems as FWP discusses migration plan

Perhaps most challenging, and deserving of its own separate advisory council, is Montana’s growing population of grizzly bears. As they move from traditional strongholds like Glacier and Yellowstone national parks into surrounding areas, ranchers have voiced concerns about livestock killings as well as fear among family members as bears wander closer to homes. The grizzly’s presence is changing how they use their land.

“The context of more bears in more places with more people in the state, means this is a challenge,” said Cole Mannix, a member of the grizzly advisory counsel whose family ranches near Helmville. “They are also iconic for Montana.”

The Mission Mountains, which border the Mission Valley to the east, provide one example of expanding grizzly populations. While the mountains are “grizzly bear central,” Becker said corn crops grown by dairy farmers for silage across the valley provide a huge attractant to the big bruins. They will migrate across the subdivided valley and Highway 93 to reach the ag fields. Eighteen grizzly bears have been killed traversing the road, which is slated to someday receive a safer wildlife crossing.