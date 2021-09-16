 Skip to main content
Last of Cooney State Park boat ramps closed due to low water

Last of Cooney State Park boat ramps closed due to low water

The last usable boat ramp at Cooney Reservoir is being closed.

The last available boat ramp at Cooney State Park will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, because of low water in the reservoir.

Receding water levels in the reservoir have left the bottoms of all boat ramps either exposed or covered with enough silt to make them unusable. The water receded past the usable part of the Red Lodge Campground ramp this week.

Anglers are encouraged to continue fishing from shore, and the campgrounds remain open. But fishing from a boat, water skiing or other recreation that involves launching a boat at a ramp will be impossible.

