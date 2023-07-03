A rail car containing sulfur that plunged into the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapsed on June 24 has been removed, according to the accident's Unified Command.

The car was the last of 10 that crashed into the river between Reedpoint and Columbus. Crews were also able to pull out some of the bridge's steel on Sunday evening.

On Monday morning, teams finished transferring asphalt from three rail cars on the eastern span of the bridge into stable rail cars. The rail cars with the transferred product will be relocated and staged at a location away from the site, according to a press release from the Environmental Protection Agency. Work to remove the now empty cars remaining on the eastern span of the bridge will continue throughout Monday.

“Our efforts have been focused on removing the rail cars from the river and assessing downstream impacts,” said Columbus Fire Department Chief Rich Cowger in a statement. "We are turning our attention to cleaning affected areas along the Yellowstone River."

All rail cars are out of the river and the potential release of asphalt materials are no longer a concern, according to the EPA. Environmental teams are focusing their efforts on downstream assessment and adding additional resources to cleaning up the asphalt spill. There have been additional boats and personnel deployed to remove asphalt from the riverbanks. About 1,500 pounds of asphalt material were collected as part of initial efforts on Sunday.

Montana Rail Link is running traffic and serving customers across their system not impacted by the derailment.

“As Montanans celebrate the Fourth of July holiday and associated community events, please be aware that trains are present on the railway and to stay off the tracks at all times for your safety,” said Montana Rail Link President Joe Racicot.

Unified Command continues to communicate with local stakeholders and agencies as the situation evolves. A second public meeting is planned later this week. Final details for the meeting are being compiled.