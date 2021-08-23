Late cow elk hunts extended to Forest Service land in 19 hunting districts

In the face of overwhelming public opposition, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on Friday approved extending late cow elk hunts to Feb. 15 on public and private lands in 18 hunting districts and the eastern half of HD 411 in the Little Snowy Mountains.
This is the first time the late hunts will be extended to Forest Service lands. Wildlife management areas and refuges are excluded. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks had opposed the expansion to forest lands. The measure was passed on a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Pat Byorth the only opposition.
Commissioner Pat Tabor, of Whitefish, said he considered the more than 300 submitted public comments, the majority of which were opposed, but justified the extension and expansion to public lands as a one-year experiment to see if it would reduce elk populations where they are over objective.
Population objectives are established based on private landowner tolerance.
“This is a shot at trying to see what impact it has,” Tabor said, calling previous season adjustments ineffective.
Rod Bullis, representing the Helena Hunters and Anglers, said opening public lands to shoulder season hunts will push more people onto public lands where FWP wants the elk to stay, partly because hunters don’t want to ask landowners for permission.
Mac Minard, executive director of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association, supported hunting on public lands because he hunted private land during last year’s shoulder season and was unsuccessful as the elk stacked up on an adjacent section of public land.
Shoulder season
The late and early elk hunts, now known as shoulder seasons, were first established in 2015 in only a few hunting districts. By 2019 the seasons had been extended to 42 hunting districts or portions of hunting districts. The hunts have proven successful at meeting harvest objectives in less than half the hunting districts.
Even so, more than 28,400 elk have been killed in the districts out of the department’s objective to remove almost 32,000 elk, according to an FWP evaluation for 2017-2019. The elk harvest for the entire state in 2020 alone was more than 28,100 elk.
Under performance criteria established by FWP, the long shoulder seasons should be dropped in hunting districts where the harvest is low over a three-year period, unless landowners, sportsmen, FWP and the commission agree, or there are extenuating circumstances, such as weather or forest fires.
The hunting extension to Feb. 15 will apply to elk shoulder seasons in hunting districts 262, 290, 298, 314, 390, 391, 393, the eastern half of 411, 417, 502, 510, 511, 520, 530, 540, 560, 575, 580, and 590.
Tool
The shoulder seasons were originally seen as a targeted way to reduce elk populations that can cause harm to landowners’ fences and crops, rather than a blanket late season cow elk hunt that was approved by the 2015 Montana Legislature but was vetoed by then-Gov. Steve Bullock.
Bob Anderson, a Paradise Valley farmer, called in to support the creation of a new shoulder season in HD 314 that would include his land, saying 300 elk flooded his 220-acre hay field costing him thousands in crop losses.
“We need to use this as a tool,” he said.
In 2020, more than 658 elk were killed in HD 314, about 40% of which were bulls.
Commissioner Byorth noted that more elk are killed in southwestern Montana’s Region 3 than anywhere else in the state.
Some hunters fear that allowing the shoulder seasons to continue allow landowners to sell bull hunts on their land for thousands of dollars and then allow public hunters in to kill cows to reduce populations.
Trust
Even when first established about half of the commenters opposed the extension, but the existing Fish and Wildlife Commission and the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks emphasized the hunts would be limited to private land, where the wildlife damage occurs. Extending the shoulder season hunts to public land has broken a promise the department and commission originally made when the seasons were enacted, some members of the public said.
Byorth said the expansion to public land violated the public’s trust.
“When we established the criteria for shoulder seasons, it was very specific not on public land,” he said. “This is another travesty because the whole criteria were built around a bargain that public land was left out. Private land was included in shoulder seasons because that gave private landowners an option to let people hunt. And where they didn’t, shoulder seasons failed.”
“Shoulder seasons work when there’s public access.”
Montana already has a five week rifle season preceded by a six week archery season. New this year is a nine day muzzleloader season that follows the rifle season. FWP also has the option to award kill permits or licenses via damage hunts and management hunts to reduce wildlife.
After the meeting, Bullis questioned the point of public comment if the commission would choose to vote in opposition.
“It sounds like the public voice is lost because it’s not what the commission wants to hear,” he said.
Four of the five commissioners were appointed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte. Byorth is the only holdover from the previous administration of Democratic Gov. Bullock.
“I just want the commission to recognize how the preponderance of comments … is clearly opposed to the decision we’re making,” Byorth said. “And I want to caution us to remember these are the owners of the wildlife, and we’ve got to be cautious about listening. It’s just propagating, I think, a perspective that this administration has a war on wildlife, and they’re not interested in the voice of the many, and they’re just interested in the voice of the few. It’s a dark road we’re going down.”