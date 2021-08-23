Late cow elk hunts extended to Forest Service land in 19 hunting districts

Rod Bullis, representing the Helena Hunters and Anglers, said opening public lands to shoulder season hunts will push more people onto public lands where FWP wants the elk to stay, partly because hunters don’t want to ask landowners for permission.

Mac Minard, executive director of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association, supported hunting on public lands because he hunted private land during last year’s shoulder season and was unsuccessful as the elk stacked up on an adjacent section of public land.

Shoulder season

The late and early elk hunts, now known as shoulder seasons, were first established in 2015 in only a few hunting districts. By 2019 the seasons had been extended to 42 hunting districts or portions of hunting districts. The hunts have proven successful at meeting harvest objectives in less than half the hunting districts.

Even so, more than 28,400 elk have been killed in the districts out of the department’s objective to remove almost 32,000 elk, according to an FWP evaluation for 2017-2019. The elk harvest for the entire state in 2020 alone was more than 28,100 elk.