Late hunt finds more infected deer in SW Montana

A late season hunt for whitetail deer in southwest Montana that ended on Feb. 15 resulted in 52 out of 305 deer testing positive for chronic wasting disease.

The hunt and subsequent testing “further improved biologists’ understanding of CWD distribution and prevalence,” according to a Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks press release.

The hunt began on Dec. 15 in nine districts where whitetail populations on some private lands are high. CWD is an always fatal disease that can be spread through contact with bodily fluids, one reason that wildlife managers wanted to thin the number of deer in the area to reduce the chances of possible contact.

“Hunting District 322, where CWD prevalence was believed to be especially high, produced 211 samples during the management hunt, and 51 of the samples — 25% — were suspect or positive for CWD,” according to FWP. “CWD was also detected during the management hunt in one sample from Hunting District 326.”

The agency’s goal is to keep CWD prevalence in wildlife below 5%. The neurological disease can also infect moose and elk.