Lawmaker sues to use crossbow during archery season after bill fails at Legislature

A District Court judge's ruling has foiled an attempt by four disabled Montana hunters who had filed a lawsuit to require the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks to temporarily allow them to use crossbows during the archery season this fall.
Tim Gardipee, Bruno Friia, Brad Molnar and David Helmers filed the suit in Missoula against FWP and the Fish and Wildlife Commission on Aug. 24, arguing that not allowing them to hunt with crossbows is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The ADA prohibits discrimination based on disability.
The Montana archery season opens on Sept. 4.
FWP and the Commission did not contest the hunters’ arguments, instead saying in court filings that the Commission intended to address the issue at its Oct. 28 meeting — after the archery season is over. With the agency and Commission unopposed, Judge Dana Christensen canceled a scheduled hearing.
The hunters had sought a temporary preliminary injunction. Since the FWP did not oppose the plaintiffs' request, the judge concluded there was no controversy that would give the court jurisdiction, explained Michelle Bryan, a University of Montana law professor.
"The judge also cited to prior decisions where courts have looked critically at attempts to use the judiciary when legislative efforts to change a law have failed," Bryan said. "In those cited decisions, it appeared that the plaintiffs and defendants actually wanted the same outcome, and there was no actual dispute for the court to resolve. It is possible the judge viewed this case in a similar light."
Molnar called the judge’s ruling "a bit bizarre,” and said he was contacting his attorneys to seek another hearing. The attorneys representing the plaintiffs did not return calls or emails regarding this story.
Opposed
The Montana Bowhunters Association decried the lawsuit in a weekend email alert to its membership, saying the fact that FWP and the Fish and Wildlife Commission did not oppose the court action “smacks of coercion and/or corruption,” saying the issue should have gone to court.
“I definitely didn’t think Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ response was inappropriate, to say the least,” said Steve LaPage, president of the bowhunter group.
Lawmaker
One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Brad Molnar, is a Republican senator from Laurel. During the past legislative session he introduced a bill that would have legalized crossbows during the archery season for disabled hunters. Senate Bill 111 called for a $10 crossbow permit to be issued to disabled archery hunters following a doctor’s diagnosis determining disability. The permit would have allowed crossbow use by the hunters during the archery season.
Bowhunting advocates opposed the bill, noting crossbows may already be used to hunt during other seasons, but allowing them during archery season could impact animals such as elk and pronghorn when they are more vulnerable during the rut.
The bill passed the Senate Fish and Game Committee on a 7-4 party line vote, with Republicans supporting the measure. It also passed the Human Services Committee on a narrow 54-46 vote before dying in standing committee. Similar bills in three past legislative sessions were also shot down.
FWP
Starting in May, FWP attempted to help Molnar and the other plaintiffs receive the necessary permit to modify archery equipment for use by disabled hunters, said Becky Dockter, chief legal counsel for FWP. That permit, however, doesn’t allow the use of a crossbow during the archery season.
Molnar said he attempted to address the commission during its August meeting but was turned down, prompting the filing of the lawsuit.
“We were waiting for them to be reasonable,” he said.
Dockter said FWP didn’t oppose the four disabled hunters’ request for a temporary restraining order as long as the commission retained its ability to conduct a hearing on the issue and allow for public comment before making a decision.
Usually, a request for injunctive relief would have given the judge the authority to make a decision rather than the commission, Dockter explained.
Instead, Christensen’s ruling allows the disabled hunters to bring the case back to him after the commission’s hearing if they don’t rule in the hunters’ favor.
Hunting
Molnar was thrown by a horse five years ago, resulting in damage to his shoulder, ribs and legs. An archery hunter since age 12, he said following the injuries he could no longer draw a bow to shoot, but he can shoot a crossbow.
“They are the exact same technology” as a modern compound bow, Molnar said, the only difference being that on one the bow arms point upright and on the other they are horizontal.
“Mine is illegal because it points east and west,” he said.
The argument by bowhunters that crossbow hunting is allowed during other seasons makes Molnar angry, calling it bigotry.
“And I don’t use that word lightly,” he said.
He also challenged arguments that allowing disabled hunters to use crossbows would affect wildlife numbers, saying there are so few using the technology that the effect would be small.
“Nobody is out here looking for an advantage,” he said. “We’re trying to lead a normal, comparative life a couple of days out of the year.”