Lawmaker sues to use crossbow during archery season after bill fails at Legislature

Usually, a request for injunctive relief would have given the judge the authority to make a decision rather than the commission, Dockter explained.

Instead, Christensen’s ruling allows the disabled hunters to bring the case back to him after the commission’s hearing if they don’t rule in the hunters’ favor.

Hunting

Molnar was thrown by a horse five years ago, resulting in damage to his shoulder, ribs and legs. An archery hunter since age 12, he said following the injuries he could no longer draw a bow to shoot, but he can shoot a crossbow.

“They are the exact same technology” as a modern compound bow, Molnar said, the only difference being that on one the bow arms point upright and on the other they are horizontal.

“Mine is illegal because it points east and west,” he said.

The argument by bowhunters that crossbow hunting is allowed during other seasons makes Molnar angry, calling it bigotry.

“And I don’t use that word lightly,” he said.

He also challenged arguments that allowing disabled hunters to use crossbows would affect wildlife numbers, saying there are so few using the technology that the effect would be small.

“Nobody is out here looking for an advantage,” he said. “We’re trying to lead a normal, comparative life a couple of days out of the year.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.