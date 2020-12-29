Lawsuit to ban bear baiting in Idaho, Wyoming can continue

Dale did not rule on the merits of the case. She ordered each side to confer on proposed scheduling for additional court proceedings.

The U.S. Department of Justice, which defends federal agencies in lawsuits, didn't respond to a request for comment sent through its online media portal.

Dale noted in particular that both the withdrawn documents were expressly referenced as support of the U.S. Forest Service's conclusion that the national bear-baiting policy that remains in effect provides the needed safeguards in all states to allow bear-baiting.

In her ruling, Dale also allowed Western Watersheds Project and two other environmental groups to file a supplement to their initial complaint concerning the withdrawal of those mid-1990s documents, which the environmental groups contend is illegal.

Hunters who use bait put out food in the forest and then hide and wait for a bear to come within shooting range.

The 1995 policy approved by the U.S Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service allows no inadvertent killing of grizzly bears.

The policy later survived a court challenge that was affirmed by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.