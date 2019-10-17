A six-year pronghorn population and movement study will be the topic of four Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks open houses next week in Region 7 communities.
Open houses are slated for Monday, Oct. 21, in Ekalaka, Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Broadus and in Forsyth, and Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Jordan. All are scheduled for 7 p.m.
The purpose of this statewide pronghorn study will be to learn more about factors influencing survival, seasonal habitat use, movements and migration routes. In Region 7 research will focus on two study areas: Garfield and Rosebud counties, and Carter and Powder River counties.
Pronghorn in southeastern Montana experienced population declines following widespread bluetongue virus outbreaks in 2007-08 and back-to-back severe winters in 2009-10 and 2010-11. Since then, some populations like those in the extreme southeast corner have rebounded, while others (Rosebud and Garfield counties) have not.
In each study area 60 pronghorn does will be captured this winter by helicopter and fitted with GPS collars. These animals will be tested for pregnancy and disease. Over the next five years, area biologists will follow their movements and identify where they spend each season and the migration routes they follow between these critical habitats. The collars also will help biologists determine why pronghorn die, such as from severe weather, disease, predation or other factors.
FWP will be contacting landowners in these areas to seek permission to access their properties for pronghorn captures, and as needed for mortality investigations. This study’s intent is not to impact ongoing activities or uses of any lands.
The schedule for the open houses is:
Monday, Oct. 21, Ekalaka 7 p.m. at fairgrounds.
Tuesday, Oct. 22, Broadus 7 p.m. at Sagebrush Inn.
Tuesday, Oct. 22, Forsyth 7 p.m. at Haugo Centre.
Wednesday, Oct. 23, Jordan 7 p.m. at VFW.