Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge offers trails, wildlife, views

STEVENSVILLE – A steady rain was soaking visitors to the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge, with low clouds partially obscuring the Bitterroot Mountains to the west.

It was late spring, so many of the migratory birds had arrived to establish nests and find mates in their annual breeding cycle. An umbrella was the best protection against the steady downpour as we checked out the Kenai Nature Trail loop near the refuge headquarters before driving to the Metcalf and Ponderosa trails to the southwest along the Bitterroot River.

The nice thing about these routes is they are foot friendly, meaning no elevation gain, some boardwalks and paved portions, as well as dirt footpaths – something for everyone. The refuge is only two miles from Stevensville and 25 miles south of Missoula.

As we wandered the paths and drove the roadway we saw waterfowl, songbirds, a wild turkey and a whitetail doe watching carefully from beneath some brush, its tawny coat in full summer luster. Most surprising was a couple of male California quail walking down the middle of Wild Fowl Lane, their black topknot of feathers bobbing as they bustled along. This is the only region in Montana where the nonnative birds are found, according to the Montana Field Guide.

Although popular with bird watchers, hikers and nature walkers, the refuge is also open to limited hunting as evidenced by several waterfowl blinds set up around the 2,800-acre wetland.

According to the refuge’s website, there are 242 birds, 40 mammals and 11 species of reptiles and amphibians that call Lee Metcalf NWR home. At last count the refuge hosted about 240,000 people annually and educates roughly 16,000 students a year.

In 1978 the refuge was named in honor of Sen. Metcalf, a Stevensville native. Metcalf served as a state legislator before being elected to the U.S. House and Senate where he helped pass the Wilderness Act and supported the creation of the Great Bear and Absaroka-Beartooth wilderness areas. In 1983, Congress created the Lee Metcalf Wilderness in southwest Montana, five years after his death.

To learn more about the refuge, check out the website at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/lee-metcalf/about-us.

