People interested in the early 1800s will find a variety of demonstrations and events June 30 through July 2 at the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center in Great Falls.

As part of its 25th anniversary celebration, the center is hosting three days of events. These will include everything from a guided hike to Lewis and Clark Pass along the Continental Divide, to a swivel gun demonstration. Here’s a list of the scheduled events:

June 30: 7:30 – 3 p.m.: Guided hike to Lewis and Clark Pass on the Continental Divide. 9:30 – 10 a.m.: Swivel Gun demonstration with Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center staff. 10 – 10:30 a.m.: Atlatl demonstration with Jimmy Ray. 11 – noon: Seaman Interpretive Talk with Glacier National Park Service Ranger Mason. 5:45 – 5:50 p.m.: Mayor Kelly’s Lewis and Clark Proclamation. 5:50 – 6 p.m.: National Anthem. 6 – 7 p.m.: Jack Gladstone’s Blackfeet musical presentation

July 1: 9:30 – 10 a.m.: Atlatl demonstration with Jimmy Ray. 10 – 11 a.m.: Beaver skinning demonstration with Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center Honor Guard. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Livestock packing demonstration with 9-Mile Ranger District’s mule team. 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Parfleche Demonstration—fabrication, decoration, and use with Jimmy Ray. 12 – 1 p.m.: Round 1 Salish-Kootenai Fancy Dancer Demonstration / Interpretation. 1-3 p.m.: Round 2 Salish-Kootenai Fancy Dancer Demonstration / Interpretation. 3 – 4pm: Portage / Dugout Presentation with LCIC Honor Guard. 3 – 4 pm: Smokey appearance. 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Chris Hodges academic presentation on L&C Expanding Western Commerce. 7 – 8:30 p.m.: Jay H. Buckley, “Lewis and Clark Connections to the Fur Trade.”

July 2: 8:30 – 12 p.m.: Guided hike to Sulphur Springs near the L&C Lower Portage Camp. 10:30 – 12 pm: Raptor Program with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Montana Wild. 11 – 12 pm: Smokey appearance. 1 – 2 p.m.: Blackfeet Elder Dugan Coburn’s bison use demonstration. 2 – 3 p.m.: Native Diplomacy presentation from Knife River Indian Villages National Park Service Ranger Kath. 3 – 4 p.m.: Challenges in Military Discipline from Lewis and Clark National Heritage Trail National Park Service Ranger Hess.

An on-site encampment will also feature demonstrations of activities such as flintknapping, plains art, hat making and Newfoundland dogs. For more details, go to the center’s website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/hlcnf/home/?cid=fseprd1080786&width=full.