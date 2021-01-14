Lightning-struck bighorn ram horns adorn new mount

The hooves and legs on several of the dead sheep were burned, according to Jim Williams, who was Region 1 wildlife manager at the time, the Missoulian reported. He investigated the kill site and noted that the base of some of the horns on the dead sheep had been darkened by the strike.

Somehow one ram survived. Walking with a noticeable limp, it was photographed with a large hole burned into its right horn, resembling the charred gash in the horns Chester is having mounted.

"It looks like it was blown off, almost," island resident Barry Gordon told the Missoulian in 2010.

FWP Region 1 supervisor Jim Williams said he thinks the sheep died in the fall, not long after his relatives were killed in August. The ram was estimated to be 10 years old.

Auction

Every few years FWP auctions off antlers and horns from roadkill or poached animals confiscated during investigations. The money raised goes to the state general fund and then to food banks around the state. In 2017 when two bighorn ram heads were auctioned off, one brought in $2,700 and another fetched $650.