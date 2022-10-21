Livingston paddler talks in Livingston on Oct. 26

The Yellowstone Gateway Museum in Livingston hosts “Paddling through Time: Experiences on Montana Rivers” with guide and presenter Norman Miller on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at Park Photo, 115 S. Main St., in downtown Livingston. The suggested donation is $5.

Miller will share stories of guiding on the Yellowstone, Madison, Jefferson and headwaters of the Missouri River. He has guided river, hiking and ski trips throughout the west in Montana, Wyoming and Utah. He has published stories and photos for Canoe & Kayak, Paddler, and several other regional magazines.

Miller is a native of northern Michigan where he began paddling on the famed AuSable River at an early age. After graduating from Lake Superior State University in 1985, he moved to the Yellowstone region to explore, ski, hike, paddle and be closer to the rich history of the region. Combining his passion for history and paddling led him to retracing the 1789 route of Alexander Mackenzie through Canada to the Arctic Ocean solo in 1998, and the Lewis and Clark trail during the Bicentennial of that expedition in 2004.

During this latter journey he paddled up the Missouri River to Three Forks from St. Louis over a 16-week period, then backpacked for a month over the Continental Divide of western Montana and eastern Idaho. Once he reached the Clearwater River, he paddled down the Snake and Columbia rivers to the Pacific to complete his solo six-month expedition. He has been extensively immersed in Lewis and Clark history ever since.

This is the second Guiding the Experience program, an in-person and virtual speaker series held on Wednesdays in October and November. Participants can register for any or all of the Zoom programs at https://yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org/webinars-programs/guiding-the-experience//. Programs are uploaded to museum’s YouTube channel after the live virtual event. Seating is limited.

Upcoming speakers include: On Nov. 2, ski guide Reed Youngbar, of Beartooth Powder Guides based in Cooke City, gives a program titled, “What’s Behind the Guided Experience? A Ski Guide’s Perspective of Living and Working in the Beartooth & Absaroka Mountains.” On Nov. 9, Dan Vermillion, of Sweetwater Travel Company, gives a program titled “Stories from a Fishing Guide on the Yellowstone River and Beyond.”

