A popular Fish, Wildlife & Parks program in northeastern Montana's Region 6 that allows children and their friends or families to check out free fishing rods and tackle is in full swing again this year.
In time for summer fishing, FWP staff has restocked and maintained more than 350 fishing rods in many of the 43 different location sites across Montana’s Hi-Line. The “Kids to Fish” program lets anglers check out fishing rods and reels and use basic tackle, such as hooks, bobbers, and sinkers. Typically, eight rods are at each location, and usually a tackle box is available to borrow/use the available tackle.
The sturdy loaner rods come already rigged with bobbers, split-shot and hooks. Anglers are expected to sign out the equipment at the site and return it in good working order. Kloker reminds folks that these rods are to be brought back to the loaner location, even if damaged.
If poles are continually lost or stolen, the program will need to make the necessary changes and location sites may be removed. In addition, some sites that haven’t seen much use have had their poles removed and taken elsewhere with more opportunities.
More than 350 of these fishing rods are available to be checked out from the outlets by individuals, families, organizations, church groups and schools. If anyone is looking to check out a large number of rods (over 20) for a particular event, please contact either the Glasgow or Havre FWP offices and they will get you set up. If there are any questions about the program or if you are interested in having poles available at other locations in your community, please contact Marc Kloker at 406-228-3704.
Locations where the equipment is stocked can be found on the Region 6 webpage at fwp.mt.gov. Fishing rods and tackle are currently available to check out at these locations.
BAINVILLE
• Welcome Stop
BIG SANDY
• The Grocery Store
BROCKTON
• B & S Quick Stop
CHESTER
• Liberty Quick Stop
CHINOOK
• Finley’s Food Farm
CIRCLE
• Circle Country Market
CULBERTSON
• Val-Am
• Hometown Market
FLAXVILLE
• PRO CO-OP
FORT BELKNAP AGENCY
• Kwik Stop
FORT PECK
• Downstream (Kiwanis) Campground
• Fort Peck Fish Hatchery
• Lakeridge Motel & Tackle Shop
• Fort Peck Marina
• Fort Peck Interpretive Center
• Rock Creek Marina
FRAZER
• School
FROID
• Froid Grocery
GLASGOW
• FWP Region 6 headquarters
• City-County Library
• Cottonwood Inn
• Ezzie’s West End Conoco
• Glasgow Recreation Department
• Shady Rest RV Park
HARLEM
• EZ Mart store
HAVRE AREA
• FWP Havre Office
• Stromberg’s Sinclair
• Hill County Library
• Quality Life Concepts
HINSDALE
• Sweet memories
LOMA
• Midway Mercantile (Across from Ma’s Loma Cafe)
MALTA
• Phillips County Library
• Westside Conoco Convenience Store
MEDICINE LAKE
• Lake Pit Stop store
NASHUA
• B&B Foods
OPHEIM
• Pro Co-Op
PEERLESS
• Dutch Henry’s Club
PLENTYWOOD
• Sheridan County Library
• Plentywood Hardware
SACO
• Sleeping Buffalo Hot springs
SCOBEY
• PRO CO-OP
• Hometown Hardware
WOLF POINT
• EC sports