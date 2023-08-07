Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens euthanized a mountain lion in Lockwood on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Over the past week, residents had reported sightings of a mountain lion wandering a neighborhood in the middle of the day. On Saturday, a homeowner reported to FWP their dogs had treed a mountain lion, likely while the lion was attempting to kill the homeowner’s chickens.

The adult male mountain lion was in poor physical condition and expressing abnormal and potentially dangerous behaviors, the agency said in a press release.

Mountain lions are solitary, elusive animals that are typically most active at dawn and dusk. The bold behavior displayed by this mountain lion was considered abnormal.

There are mountain lions near Billings and surrounding communities, but they typically avoid heavily populated areas.

State policy prohibits the relocation and/or rehabilitation of mountain lions due to their territorial behavior. Historically, relocation efforts for mountain lions have failed.

If you encounter a mountain lion, do not approach it, and do not run away, which could trigger a predatory response. Instead, make noise and try to appear larger with your arms or clothing. If you encounter a lion within city limits or near a residence, contact FWP or local law enforcement.

For more information on mountain lion management, visit: fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/mountain-lion.