Logging project west of Yellowstone modified under final plan

In response to public concerns, the Custer Gallatin National Forest has modified its South Plateau logging project west of Yellowstone National Park in an attempt to increase "grizzly bear secure habitat by 1,000 acres."
The agency released its final environmental assessment for the project, which will include logging and fuels reduction on more than 16,400 acres over the next 15 years.
To address concerns about grizzly bears, the Forest Service plan is to close three roads only open to the agency for administrative use as a way to "reduce road densities and positively benefit grizzly bear secure habitat. This will not affect any routes open to the public."
However, the agency would also construct a maximum of 56.8 miles of temporary road to facilitate its proposed work, spread out over time and the 39,000-acre project area. The roads would be remediated after use.
Other modifications to the project were made to address concerns regarding lynx and moose habitat, as well.
The project will also include "the closure and rehabilitation of Road 478 along the South Fork of the Madison River to improve water quality and for opening a portion of Road 1704 to maintain public access," according to an agency statement. Work could begin as early as this fall.
"South Plateau is part of a larger effort on the Hebgen Lake Ranger District to manage the forest for ecosystem health and public benefit," the Forest Service said. "Past and ongoing projects such as Lonesomewood II and North Hebgen lay a foundation for addressing fuels and forest health across the Hebgen Basin."
These projects have faced litigation from environmental groups resulting in modification of the original plans.
Michael Garrity, executive director for the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, said in a October 2020 guest opinion that the South Plateau project will cost taxpayers $1.12 million under its commercial logging proposal. When remediation work is added in that cost will climb to $3.18 million, he said.
The cost to fight a wildland fire across a similar sized acreage would also prove costly, however, something the Forest Service is hoping to avoid by conducting the logging and thinning.
"The South Plateau is dominated by lodgepole forests of similar age and poor condition that are highly susceptible to widespread and long-term loss due to natural events such as insects, disease and wildfire," the Forest Service said. "By implementing treatments on susceptible stands across the plateau, the project gains diversity and resilience on a broad landscape scale."
Lodgepole pine is a fire-adapted species. The tree's cones release their seeds under the heat of a fire. Because of this fire adaptation, they typically live no longer than 150 to 200 years.
"Further, by reducing hazardous fuels, the project increases the effectiveness of future fire suppression activities while reducing risk to the public and first responders during wildfire events," the Forest Service said.
Reducing the number of lodgepole pine trees will also benefit other tree species such as aspen, whitebark pine and willow, the agency said.
The environmental assessment, finding of no significant impact, draft decision notice, and supporting documentation are available online at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57353. The final EA is subject to appeal for 45 days.