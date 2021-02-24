Logging project west of Yellowstone modified under final plan

In response to public concerns, the Custer Gallatin National Forest has modified its South Plateau logging project west of Yellowstone National Park in an attempt to increase "grizzly bear secure habitat by 1,000 acres."

The agency released its final environmental assessment for the project, which will include logging and fuels reduction on more than 16,400 acres over the next 15 years.

To address concerns about grizzly bears, the Forest Service plan is to close three roads only open to the agency for administrative use as a way to "reduce road densities and positively benefit grizzly bear secure habitat. This will not affect any routes open to the public."

However, the agency would also construct a maximum of 56.8 miles of temporary road to facilitate its proposed work, spread out over time and the 39,000-acre project area. The roads would be remediated after use.

Other modifications to the project were made to address concerns regarding lynx and moose habitat, as well.