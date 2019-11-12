The Montana State Parks Foundation is publishing a weekly showcase of Montana State Parks' 55 properties.
Located just southwest of Kalispell, Lone Pine State Park is home to 7.5 miles of trails for hiking, biking, snowshoeing, and horseback riding.
The park also features breathtaking scenic overlooks where you can see Flathead Lake, Big Mountain Resort, Jewel Basin, and Glacier National Park on clear days.
Lonepine is the second oldest state park in Montana, dating back to February of 1941. Originally owned by Ernest and Hazel White as part of a large sheep ranch, in 1941 the Whites donated the land for public use and education. The Whites stipulated that the land be used to teach an appreciation for the benefits of conservation.
Did you know?
Lone Pine hosts extensive educational and recreation opportunities throughout the year. From interactive talks about birds of prey, backcountry horse and mule packing, to a bat box building workshop, Lone Pine has an event to interest everyone. Be sure to check out their Facebook page for more listings.
The recently remodeled visitor center has a gift shop and provides visitors with highlights of the wildlife and forest ecology of the park. A great spot for meetings or social gatherings (can host up to 100 people), the visitor center has a spacious meeting room with audio/visual capabilities and wrap-around decks.
Looking for activities at Lone Pine? You’ll find: archery; bird watching/wildlife viewing; cross country skiing; hiking; horseback riding; horseshoes; mountain biking; and snowshoeing. Snowshoe rentals are available for $5 per person or $10 per family during winter months.
With adult workshops, children's activities and interpretive programs throughout the year, Lone Pine State Park is an ideal stop for field trips, out-of-state visitors or Montana residents interested in learning more about northwestern Montana.
The name
You wouldn’t know from looking around the heavily forested Lone Pine today, but when the land was donated there were barely a handful of trees.
At one of the main overlooks there was a single pine growing out of a cliff which gave the park its name. Although this “lone pine” is no longer standing, a plaque now marks its location.
The Montana State Parks Foundation helps fund work at parks, for more information log on to www.montanastateparksfoundation.org.