The Montana State Parks Foundation is publishing a weekly showcase of Montana State Parks' 55 properties.
Located in the Flint Creek Mountain Range, Lost Creek State Park is a public recreation area and campground about six miles north of Anaconda that features limestone cliffs and multi-colored rock formations that rise 1,200 feet above the canyon floor.
The 502-acre state park has a short walking trail to Lost Creek Falls, which plunges 50 feet. The park is open year-round for hiking, bicycling, fishing, and wildlife viewing with mountain goats and bighorn sheep commonly seen. The park is open seasonally for camping.
A diamond in the rough of industrial copper country, Lost Creek State Park is a different vista than what is typically associated with the historic mining and smelted landscape around Anaconda.
Wildlife — especially mountain goats, golden eagles, and bighorn sheep — are frequently seen on the cliffs above the park. Pikas are seen and heard in the rocks and talus of the upper portion of the canyon.
If you prefer a longer hike, trails just north of the falls parking area travel deep into the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. One such trail winds for several miles along Lost Creek through forests and meadows with great views of the surrounding mountains.
With the significant growth of aspen throughout the park, the colors are brilliant come fall.
You can also: Fish for native trout in the tumbling creek; go mountain biking along a Forest Service trail; cross-country ski or snowshoe in the winter.
The Montana State Parks Foundation helps fund work at parks, for more information log on to www.montanastateparksfoundation.org.