Climbing the switchback trail to Louise Lake in the Tobacco Root Mountains, it was hard not to be distracted by the rocks lining the trail with their eye-catching zebra-like black and white stripes.

It was only 4 miles to the lake, but it is a quick climb of about 2,800 feet. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks stocks the 13-acre lake with westslope cutthroat trout. The last planting was in 2020 when 1,000 2-inch fish were stocked.

The view from the trail back into the South Boulder River valley and surrounding mountains is a good reason to stop and catch your breath. By the time you reach the 8,862-foot high lake, the cool waters can provide a refreshing swim or an opportunity to try and catch some of the cutthroat trout.

Middle Mountain, at 10,363 feet, overlooks the lake basin, which is accessed by a National Recreation Trail — one of 1,300 such designated routes on public lands in the nation. Because of its high location, the lake is typically only accessible from July to mid-October.

To get there, exit Interstate 90 at Cardwell and drive down Highway 359 going south for about 5 miles. Turn right onto the South Boulder Road and continue for about 15 miles to the trailhead at Bismark Reservoir. The Forest Service recommends a high-clearance vehicle for the last two miles.