Low water shrinking reservoirs during peak season

“We’re down to the lowest level I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” she said of the five years she has worked at the marina.

The lower water means the loss of some docks in a busy summer season that typically extends into September, she said. Luckily, the marina has a long boat launch.

“The biggest impact right now is to property owners and recreationists that use Hebgen,” said Jo Dee Black, of NorthWestern Energy. “Some of the concerns are that it may be more difficult to put your boat in. And some of the shallow areas you need to be cautious around.”

Forecast

Whether the lower water levels in Hebgen could result in fewer pulsed releases into the Madison River, Black said that is unlikely, although she said this summer’s weather is similar to conditions in 2007 when the lake dropped 8.5 feet by Oct. 1. Luckily, the lake is a bit higher this year than in 2007. Cool water pulse releases typically end in mid-August, Black noted.

Temperatures of 70 degrees and higher are harmful to trout, sometimes lethal or causing stress that can lead to other infections or disease outbreaks. The Madison River near West Yellowstone, at the head of Hebgen Lake, was almost 70 degrees on Monday.