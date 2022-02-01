Lower Yellowstone land acquisitions on Fish and Wildlife Commission agenda

Two land acquisition proposals along the lower Yellowstone River will be considered by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission when it meets Friday, Feb. 4, at 8:30 a.m.

The Cracker Box and Wildcat Bend sites are proposed for purchase as part of the goal to increase access to the Yellowstone River between Hysham and the North Dakota border.

The Cracker Box property is about 20 acres of riparian habitat between Fallon Bridge fishing access site and Black Bridge FAS. The Wildcat Bend property is located in Rosebud County about two miles upstream of the Far West FAS. The land provides access to about 328 acres of riparian habitat.

There will also be a commission work session at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 to review season proposals due to be presented on Friday. The meetings will be streamed live on the FWP website and broadcast through MPAN, YouTube and Zoom.

To make a comment via Zoom, participants must register on the FWP website by noon on Feb. 3. The public will also be able to comment in person at the meeting or at any FWP regional office.