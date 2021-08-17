Maclean to read from new book at Seeley Lake gathering on Sept. 5

Author John N. Maclean will be presenting his new memoir, " Home Waters: A Chronicle of Family and a River, " in his only in-person reading on Sept. 5, at 1 p.m., outdoors at the Homestead Pavilion on the Double Arrow Ranch in Seeley Lake.

Now himself past the age that his father published his bestselling novella, Maclean returns each year to the Seeley Lake cabin that his father built by hand, still in search of the fish of a lifetime. When he hooks it at last, John is inspired to write the story he was born to tell. A life-long reporter and author, John's memoir offers a natural companion to his father's beloved classic — a mediation on fly fishing and life along the river where four generations of Macleans have fished, bonded and drawn timeless lessons from its storied waters.