Madison River rules top Dec. 27 commission meeting

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet via Zoom on Monday, Dec. 27, from 9 to 10 a.m.

The commission will make final decisions on:

• Amending Administrative Rule 12.11.6702 to repeal the Madison River walk/wade section and to reinstate the 2020 Madison River walk/wade section;

• Repeal Administrative Rule 12.11.6706 regarding the rest/rotation sections of the Madison River;

• Big Hole River brown trout fishing regulations;

For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission page on the FWP website.

FWP's website offers live streamed audio of each Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.

