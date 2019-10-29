A multitude of auction items including fishing trips, art and flies will be offered at the Magic City Fly Fishers' annual banquet on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Billings Depot.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.mcffonline.org/banquet for $30 each or a table of eight for $240. Attendees can also call Alex at 671-5944 and he will take credit card information by phone, or let him know you are mailing a check. Or email the chapter at info@mcffonline.org and let them know you are coming and to hold tickets. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
In addition to a live auction and gift basket silent auction there will be artwork by John Cowan, a quick draw by artist Lance Johnson, casting lessons, fly selections and gear. More information on prize items can be found online and on Facebook.
Money raised at the banquet helps the chapter as it works with more than 1,500 youngsters every year through Rocky Camp, Girl Scout workshop, middle school fly tying, Boy Scouts, regional conservation districts, fishing days, and more.
Funds raised also go to conservation work including restoration of native Yellowstone cutthroat trout throughout the Yellowstone ecosystem, including the ongoing successful effort to remove lake trout from Yellowstone Lake. Magic City Fly Fishers has also set the goal of producing a guide and review of all of Billing's urban fisheries for youngsters and families.