March 1 marks beginning of new hunting, fishing license year

The 2022 license year opened March 1, which means you can now buy new hunting and fishing licenses and begin applying for permits and special licenses.

The deadline to apply for deer and elk permits is April 1.

Applications for most species – deer, elk, antelope, deer B, elk B, antelope B, moose, sheep, goat, bison, bear, turkey – can be made beginning March 1.

New for the 2022 license year:

• Hunters have the option to donate their drawing refund to the Block Management Program.

• Bonus points can now only be purchased by applicants who are eligible to apply for licenses (bonus points can no longer be purchased by youth less than the age of 12).

• Preference points fee for nonresidents is now $100 instead of $50.

• A nonresident planning to hunt with an outfitter can purchase a second preference point for the Nonresident Combo drawing. Remember to have your outfitter information with you at the time you apply.

• Applicants purchasing a conservation license can now opt out of donating 25 cents of that fee to Search and Rescue.

Hunters and anglers can buy licenses and apply for permits on the FWP website; simply click on “Buy and Apply.” Most FWP offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

If people have questions, the FWP licensing call center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 1; after April 1, the hours will return to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The call center can be reached at 406-444-2950.

Remember, if you’re applying for a special license or permit, you will need to have a valid email address.

