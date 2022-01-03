Meeting on hunting reg proposals set in Billings

An in-person meeting will be held on Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' Billings Heights office to take comments on proposed hunting regulations for the 2022-23 season.
A 6:30 p.m. Zoom-only meeting will also be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, as part of FWP’s Region 5 Citizen Advisory Council meeting. Links to the meeting are on FWP’s website at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/public-comment-opportunities/reg-proposals.
Other in-person and online meetings are scheduled across the state. A list may be found online.
Montana hunting season regulations are adopted biennially for most game species. People may review the proposals and comment online at fwp.mt.gov/regproposals.
This is the second phase of season setting for the 2022-23 hunting regulation proposals. Earlier this fall, in an effort to simplify regulations, FWP biologists offered proposals that combined some hunting districts, reduced some license and permit types, and eliminated hunting district portions. FWP staff held informational meetings around the state, and the public was invited to submit comments on those initial proposals. FWP adjusted proposals based on public comment and presented them to the commission at its Dec. 14 meeting.
These draft regulations are now out for review and comment. Comments should be submitted online at fwp.mt.gov/regproposals, by email to fwpwld@mt.gov or by traditional mail to Montana FWP, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.
The commission will make a final decision on the 2022-23 hunting regulations at its meeting in February.