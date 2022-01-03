Meeting on hunting reg proposals set in Billings

An in-person meeting will be held on Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' Billings Heights office to take comments on proposed hunting regulations for the 2022-23 season.

A 6:30 p.m. Zoom-only meeting will also be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, as part of FWP’s Region 5 Citizen Advisory Council meeting. Links to the meeting are on FWP’s website at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/public-comment-opportunities/reg-proposals.

Other in-person and online meetings are scheduled across the state. A list may be found online.

Montana hunting season regulations are adopted biennially for most game species. People may review the proposals and comment online at fwp.mt.gov/regproposals.