Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host open houses across the state to gather input on proposed fishing regulations. The department will accept public comment on the regulations from Aug. 19 through Sept. 15.
Fishing regulations undergo a thorough review every four years. Last spring, FWP conducted an online survey that contained ideas and proposals that the department was considering for regulation changes. FWP staff also met with angling and recreational groups across the state to discuss fishing regulations. That input was used to craft the tentative fishing regulations presented to the commission. Many of the regulations that were considered last spring have been modified for the tentative regulation proposals based on public remarks from the online survey and meetings.
Input can be submitted via email at FWPregs20@mt.gov; or via mail to Fishing Regulations, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620; or through a survey link, which will be available on the FWP website starting Monday, Aug. 19.
Open house schedule:
Aug. 20 Great Falls FWP Regional Office, 4600 Giant Springs Rd - 7 p.m.
Thompson Falls FWP Office, 5427 Highway 200 4 - 7 p.m.
Glasgow Busted Knuckle Brewery, N Room, 303 1st Ave. S 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 21 Kalispell FWP Regional Office, 490 N Meridian Rd 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 22 Havre Best Western Plus, 1425 Highway 2 NW 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Libby City Hall Ponderosa Room, 952 E Spruce 4 – 6 p.m.
Lewistown Public Library, 701 W. Main St - 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 Bozeman FWP Regional Office, 1400 S 19th Ave. 6 p.m.
Aug. 27 Glendive Dawson Community College, Ulman Center Room 102 - 7 p.m.
Aug. 28 Billings Big Horn Resort and Hotel, 1801 Majestic Ln - 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 29 Missoula TBD TBD
Butte Comfort Inn, 2777 Harrison Ave. - 6 p.m.