Men on motorcycles accused of harassing Yellowstone bison

Visitors in Yellowstone are required to stay 25 yards from bison and at least 100 yards from bears and wolves. Visitors may not go off road on vehicles or bicycles.

Yellowstone visitors had at least two other run-ins with bison this year. A bison knocked a woman down near Old Faithful in May.

A bison gored a woman after she approached it to take a photo near Yellowstone Lake's Bridge Bay in June. She was flown by helicopter to a hospital.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 8