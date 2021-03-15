Michigan man found guilty in unlicensed outfitting operation in Phillips and Valley counties

A Michigan man has been found guilty after a multi-year investigation by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks found he was operating as an unlicensed outfitter in northeastern Montana.

Wendall Matson from Birch Run, Michigan, pled no contest and was subsequently found guilty on charges of multiple infractions related to illegally outfitting in Phillips and Valley counties. Matson was ordered to pay over $10,000 in fines and restitution and has lost his privileges to hunt, fish or trap for 18 months in Montana and all states that are part of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact.

Matson, a former licensed guide who had worked with outfitters in the Hinsdale and Glasgow area, was operating as an unlicensed outfitter on Block Management and public lands in both Phillips and Valley counties from 2016-2018. Matson apparently retained some of the clients from his former employers to conduct the illegal outfitting operation.

“This case involved serious violations of laws under FWP jurisdiction,” said FWP criminal investigator Dirk Paulsen. “Mr. Matson’s actions exceeded those of someone who was confused about the regulations of the outfitting industry and were in direct conflict with the high standards and set practices implemented by the Board of Outfitters and the lawful outfitters of this state.”