Mill Creek offers skiers, snowmobilers shelter on windy day

The wind was blowing fiercely on a recent drive to the Paradise Valley, which is no surprise considering Livingston is known as one of the windier places in the state. Semi-tractor trailers blown over on Interstate 90 is a common occurrence.

Luckily, we escaped the gale force winds after arriving at our destination up Mill Creek. Located about 27 miles southeast of Livingston, the large drainage is a favorite play area for locals and visitors. The road is plowed in the winter to a parking area just past the Mill Creek Guard Station, a popular Forest Service rental cabin.

From the parking area, it’s a well-beaten path down the Mill Creek Road which features a gentle incline for beginning skiers, snowshoers or snowmobilers. For those seeking more cardio and some downhill gliding on the return trip, cross Mill Creek to the south and take the Wicked Creek Road uphill on its windy path.

Or continue up the road about 2.5 miles to the Wallace Creek Trailhead that climbs to Passage Falls. From the trailhead it’s another 2.5 miles to the falls, so roughly a 10-mile roundtrip. Skinny skis can be trickier on this route in the winter.

The area features almost 12 miles of marked and groomed trails for snowmobilers, thanks to a partnership between Park County, the Big Sky Snowriders and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

The Snowbank parking area includes a picnic area, outhouse and fire pit. If the snow holds into spring, this would be a great spot to warm up around a campfire after a trek uphill. Most roads in the Gallatin open in mid-May for vehicle travel, depending on road conditions.

This area burned in the 2007 Wicked Creek fire, caused by a lightning strike. The fire spread across more than 26,000 acres. Consequently, there’s still standing dead trees among the new growth as the forest regenerates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.