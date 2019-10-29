Fish, Wildlife & Parks is hosting four open houses in central and southwestern Montana to discuss the draft Upper Missouri River Reservoir Fisheries Management Plan. The plan guides fisheries management for Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter reservoirs, and Missouri River sections from Toston to Canyon Ferry and from Hauser Dam to upper Holter Reservoir.
The draft plan was developed through a series of open houses, an online survey and a citizen workgroup. The citizen workgroup recommended many management alternatives that are incorporated in the draft plan, including: an appointed citizen advisory committee that meets annually to discuss fisheries trends and determine if management action is necessary; maintaining stocking of rainbow trout to the extent possible; adjusting management goals for yellow perch and walleye; and improving size and quality of walleye.
The open houses will include information on the draft plan, how the plan differs from previous versions and how the plan and public process will guide fisheries management action. FWP staff will also be available to discuss other details of the draft plan, fisheries trends or other fisheries related issues. Open houses will be held in Helena, Townsend, Bozeman and Great Falls as follows:
• Helena, Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m., Montana Wild, 2668 Broadwater Ave.
• Townsend, Nov. 6, 6:30 p.m., Townsend Community Room, 201 N Spruce St.
• Bozeman, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m., FWP, 1400 S 19th Ave.
• Great Falls, Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m., FWP, 4600 Giant Springs Rd.
The department is accepting public comment on the draft plan until Nov. 17. Comments can be submitted at the open houses, online at the web page listed below, via email to fwpfsh@mt.gov or via mail to Reservoir Plan, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620. The draft management plan and materials related to development of the plan can be found on the FWP website at http://fwp.mt.gov/fishAndWildlife/management/fisheries/upperMissouriRiverPlan.html.