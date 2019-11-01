A discussion of the new book "A Million Acres: Montana Writers Reflect on Land and Open Space," will be held on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Art House Cinema.
Billings author Russell Rowland and photographer Alexis Bonogofsky will discuss the book and will be on hand to autograph copies. The book is sold as a fundraiser for the Montana Land Reliance.
“We commissioned the book to celebrate a recent milestone: one million acres protected by conservation easements,” said Kendall van Dyk, Montana Land Reliance managing director, in a press release.
"A Million Acres" contains 20 pieces of writing ― essays, memoirs and short stories ― by contemporary Montana writers exploring the plains, rivers, and mountains of Big Sky Country. From a hardscrabble upbringing to the pain of losing the family land, from death on a river to the awe of landing a big fish, from backcountry encounters with grizzly bears to an out-of-stater's happiness at making Montana her home, "A Million Acres" offers a diverse range of experiences and perspectives. Framing the words are Bonogofsky's 28 photographs.
Contributors include Rick Bass, Maile Meloy, Joe Wilkins, Carrie La Seur, Jim Robbins, Gwen Florio, Sterling HolyWhiteMountain, Christine Carbo, Maxim Loskutoff, Jamie Harrison, James Grady, and more.
“I asked our contributors to explore the great outdoors, and they responded with a wonderfully diverse range of material,” said Keir Graff, who edited the book. “In writing about hunting, fishing, hiking, cross-country skiing, rafting, ranching, and even road trips, they explore the way we are all shaped by land and open space. There is joy and even humor in this book, but also heartbreak, because to love something wholeheartedly means to fear for its survival.”
The books are available at This House of Books in downtown Billings for $34.95.