Related to this story

Most Popular

Caldera chronicles: Earthquake swarm located beneath Yellowstone Lake
Montana Untamed

Caldera chronicles: Earthquake swarm located beneath Yellowstone Lake

Have you noticed there has been an increase in the number of earthquakes happening in Yellowstone National Park over the last week? This is because there is an active earthquake swarm occurring beneath Yellowstone Lake. Although it looks impressive, it pales in comparison to past sequences, including the 2008–2009 Yellowstone Lake swarm.

+2
Caldera chronicles: Idaho's Blackfoot Volcanic Field poses questions
Montana Untamed

Caldera chronicles: Idaho's Blackfoot Volcanic Field poses questions

  • 2 min to read

The Blackfoot Volcanic Field in southeast Idaho is a unique product of Yellowstone hotspot volcanism. While it is chemically similar to other volcanic rocks in eastern Idaho that are related to the hotspot, it is located far from the hot spot track — a testament to its entanglement with tectonic activity of the Basin and Range Province.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet Onyx, the new wolf at ZooMontana