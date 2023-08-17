Following lengthy criticism from public commenters, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to modify a proposed administrative rule to require a rancher to first attempt nonlethal means of deterring a grizzly bear “threatening” livestock on public land before being issued a kill permit.

Commissioner Jeff Burrows, of Hamilton, suggested the change to the rule during Thursday’s commission meeting saying it sounded “reasonable.” As reconfigured the rule would require a livestock owner to demonstrate “an effort to utilize nonlethal measures” before the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks issues the rancher a kill permit on public lands.

As written, the rule still would allow “a livestock owner or other authorized person” to kill a grizzly bear attacking livestock, without the need for a permit or license.

The commission’s approval advances the rule to the Secretary of State’s office to initiate the rulemaking process. Next, FWP will put the measure out for public comment and a hearing. Public comments on Thursday were not considered part of the legal record.

Legislative mandate

The administrative rule was mandated by the Legislature when it passed Senate Bill 295 last session, with majority support from Republicans. Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, carried the measure to represent his constituents “in the heart of grizzly bear country” along the Rocky Mountain Front.

“I’m proud to say it was designed to, and deals with so many of the concerns we have just heard here today,” Gillespie said. “It is a ticket for moving forward.”

The bears are recovering, he said, and have been protected under the Endangered Species Act for 48 years. He pointed to a recent report of a grizzly bear sow with two cubs on the Shelby golf course as a sign that the animals are doing well.

SB 295 requires revision of state law related to grizzly bear management if, or when, they are removed from the endangered species list by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Among the rules outlined that have raised concern among conservationists is that any grizzly killed by FWP, the Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services, or a person acting in self-defense would not count toward a quota for the number of bears that may be killed. The quota is meant to halt any more grizzly bear deaths and could include prosecution for grizzly kills following the announcement that a quota has been filled for an ecosystem.

Only bears taken within the Designated Management Areas would count toward the quotas for a “mortality threshold.” However, those killed by agency officials for livestock depredation would not be counted.

Ken McDonald, FWP’s Wildlife Division administrator, told the commission the rule also reiterates that grizzly bears would continue to thrive in Montana, would require the agency to write an annual report and specifies there would be no hunting season for five years following delisting.

Public comments

Karli Johnson, of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, endorsed the rule noting she grew up on a ranch near Choteau, close to the “intersection of people country and bear country.”

“I have seen firsthand the importance of being able to responsibly manage them,” she said.

She called the proposed grizzly rule a “good compromise” to ensure the bears endure while safeguarding landowners, their families and property.

Before the commission modified the proposed rule, several members of the public and conservationists urged the commission not to pass the rule, including Dave Stalling, of the Large Carnivore Fund.

“Allowing ranchers to kill grizzlies they deem threatening on public lands where they have grazing leases leaves too much room for misinterpretation and abuse,” he said. “The term ‘threatening’ is not defined. And for some, just the mere presence of a grizzly may seem threatening.”

Stalling and others also said the rule could stall any attempts by grizzly bear populations near Glacier National Park’s wildlands to connect with their brethren in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, a linkage endorsed by wildlife advocates to ensure the bears maintain genetic diversity. They also argued the rule could impede the delisting process, pointing to the state’s lethal stance toward management of wolves as an example of how grizzly bears may eventually be administered.

“The management we’ve shown, by this commission, when it comes to wolves is a disgrace,” said Stephen Capra, of Bold Visions Conservation. “If we’re going to move forward that way with more killing of wolves, and more killing of grizzly bears, we’re doomed to repeat the same insanity.”

Wolf rule

The commission also approved a revision of the administrative rule for wolves, meant to allow FWP to change wording to reference the most current management plan. A new draft wolf management plan is expected to be released for public comment by the end of the month.

“So this just keeps … the rule contemporary with the most current plan,” explained Ken McDonald, FWP’s Wildlife Division administrator.

Many of the comments on the wolf administrative rule related to concerns that nonhunters are not being heard when it comes to the state’s wolf management. Several speakers called for an advisory council, like the one created to help guide the draft elk management plan, so nonconsumptive wildlife advocates could be heard.

In discussion with FWP’s chief legal counsel Sarah Clerget, commission chairman Leslie Robinson learned the board has no power to direct FWP to create an advisory council.

“The commission doesn’t oversee development of the (wolf) plan,” Clerget said. “The commission oversees the implementation of the plan through the regulatory structure.”

“So we don’t really have the authority to tell them how to do their plan? That’s how I take that,” Robinson said.

“Yes madam chair,” Clerget confirmed.