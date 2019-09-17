Rainbow trout fishing has improved at places such as Canyon Ferry, Holter and Hauser reservoirs.
And while it is getting later in the season and autumn begins Monday, hoppers have still worked for fly anglers on many of the rivers in the region.
Rains could affect water clarity, but there may be some BWO hatches on overcast days.
Here’s the weekly fishing report:
Top picks
Canyon Ferry Reservoir — Walleye fishing has picked up again with the best action occurring mid-reservoir from White Earth to Hellgate in 8 to 15 feet of water. Some walleye are being caught around the Silos. The lure of choice for walleye is purple or pink spinners on a bottom bouncer and crankbaits. A few perch are being caught. Rainbows are starting to show up more consistently now from both shore and boat between the Silos and White Earth. Rainbows are biting on worms or crayfish-pattern lures. — FWP, Helena.
Nelson Reservoir — It is fishing well jigging with a live minnow for walleye and northerns. — Westside Sports, Malta.
Stillwater River — Flows have continued to drop after spiking with the rain. Be prepared to drag your raft in spots. For the wade anglers, the entire river is accessible. The best bet is to head up above Absarokee where it’s much easier access. With cooler mornings, fishing usually picks up by mid to late morning and on into the afternoon. Nymphing is a good way to go early, or use a long dropper with a beadhead nymph like a Pheasant Tail, Copper John, Batman, or Prince Nymph off of a searching dry fly pattern like a Jack Cabe, PMX, Stimulator, or Purple Haze. By late morning, fish are taking the small dry fly on top. Smaller dries like a PMD, Caddis or Purple Haze are working well in the afternoon. There are still hoppers out in the warmer afternoons. Look to fish smaller hoppers like a Fat Frank, Yeti, Yellowstoner or Schroeder’s in peach, pink, grape, tan or olive. If you catch a cloudy, overcast and showery weather day, look for some nice BWO hatches. Use a smaller size Purple Haze or Parachute Adams. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Yellowstone River, Columbus — The river has cleared back up after being off-color following last week’s rain. Hopper fishing has slowed from what it was, but is still active on most days. On most days from late morning on, fish are on the hopper. Several types of hoppers are taking fish. Try the Yellowstoner Chubby, Yeti Hopper, Fat Frank, More or Less Hopper, Otter Hopper and Pink Pookie in tan, pink, peach, olive, yellow or grape (10-14). Nymphing can usually be a good way to start out the day early as fish have been gorging on nocturnal stones. Try fishing a big rubber leg nymph, like a Girdle Bug, Pat’s Rubber Leg or Bitch Creek. Make sure to use a long enough leader and weight to get it down in the heavy water. It’s also not a bad idea to break out the streamer rod first thing in the day using the Grinch, Kreelex, Bow River bugger, Sparkle Minnows, Sculpins and basic black Buggers. Fish are eating the dry fly early, too, so fish a Jack Cabe, Stimulator, PMX or Purple Haze. If they’re not hitting the big dry or hopper consistently, drop a bead head nymph on a long dropper off of it. Keep a Purple Haze, Parachute Adams and Caddis handy for any rising fish. Tricos may still be coming off in the morning. Look for rising fish in the slick water tailouts and foam lines. If fish are on them and rising, a smaller Purple Haze or Parachute Adams will usually work. The cloudy, overcast, rainy days are producing some nice BWO hatches. Use a smaller size Purple Haze or Parachute Adams. — Stillwater Anglers, Columbus.
Yellowstone National Park — The Firehole has started fishing quite well with the recent cool down. A few Baetis and White Millers have brought a handful of fish to the surface, though most folks are reporting that soft hackles have been the most effective method for catching numbers of fish. Try swinging White Miller Soft Hackles (16), Tungsten Pheasant Tail Soft Hackles (16) and Partridge & Orange (14) through the riffles. White Millers should become more active in a few days as the weather warms, so make sure to have a White Miller Razor Caddis (16), as well as Baetis Razor Mayflies (20). The Madison has started to produce a few early runners, and it seems like the cold weather has helped push a few more fish into the river. Try swinging Blew on Blues, Shakey Beeleys and Baker's Hole Soft Hackles along with Baker's Hole Buggers and Soft Hackle Streamers if you are seeking out a large fall-run fish. The Lamar River and Soda Butte Creek have both seen significant increases in flow with recent rain. Slough Creek should continue to fish, though, so if you are heading there we'd take a few Drake Mackerel Sparkle Duns (12) and Slough Creek Baetis Sparkle Duns (22), along with some Thunder Thighs Hoppers (10) and Longhorn Beetles for when the weather warms back up. — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.
Montana
Ackley Lake — Anglers are catching an occasional tiger muskie using a size 18 Rapala. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Beaverhead River — Hopper fishing is sporadic but can still be effective. Look for streamer fishing to pick way up in the next few weeks. Nymphing is still an effective way to catch fish. Check in at the shop for updates. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.
Big Hole River — After our first blast of fall weather, we are now back into more comfortable flows. Anglers on foot are still getting around easily, and the floaters (especially those in rafts) are happy as well. Hard boats are best suited for Maiden Rock down. Blue-Winged Olives are beginning, and reports indicate that in the right spot, at the right time there are good trout looking up. Keep an eye on foamy areas below riffles and runs. Mahogany Duns have also started. The fall weather in the forecast will have those mayflies intensifying. Dry fly anglers will want to check the river out upstream of the canyon for consistency, with sub-surface techniques effective on the lower portions of the river. We have seen fish spread out of the riffles and into the runs and pools. A stripped streamer still continues to be the best technique for a big brown. Double dry fly rigs with a modest Parachute and little Blue Wing is a solid rig. — Sunrise Fly Shop, Melrose.
Bighorn Lake, Ok-A-Beh — A 5-pound sauger was caught while jigging a minnow. — Scheels, Billings.
Bighorn River — Fishing has been a bit up and down. There are some big fish up on Tricos and hoppers for the dry fly crowd. Nymphing has been spotty with the increased grass in the river but Sowbugs, Orange Scuds and sunk Tricos are working fairly well. The crowds seem to be really thinning out for the season, so fall is looking good. — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.
Boulder River — There is a little bit of hopper action on small foam hoppers. Nymphing is OK with small rubber legs or Prince Nymphs. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.
Cooney Reservoir — Walleye fishing is OK and trout fishing has improved with the cooler temperatures. Jigging with a Gulp! minnow is working for walleye. A Rapala Countdown No. 7 would work for trout. — Scheels, Billings.
Deadman’s Basin — Anglers are reeling in a few trout, but for the most part action is slow. One might try dry flies at the Broadview Pond. With archery season underway, less people are fishing. — Cozy Corner Bar, Lavina.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Big Dry Arm — Anglers are doing well on smallmouth bass while vertical jigging with plastic at depths of 20 to 25 feet. A 30-inch walleye was boated over the weekend. Chinook salmon and lake trout fishing is slow. Pike fishing with crankbaits is good south of Rock Creek on the Dry Arm. — Rock Creek Marina.
Fort Peck Reservoir, dam area — Fishing has been pretty slow. — Lakeridge Lodging & Bait Shop.
Fresno Reservoir — Water levels remain fine for launching boats. Fishing should be good but we haven’t had any new reports. — Stromberg Sinclair, Havre.
Gallatin River — Flows have come down and the water is clear. Cooler nights have slowed the hopper bite, but in the valley on sunny days fish will still be looking up. A tan or pink hopper with a beadhead dropper has been a great option for picking up fish in the riffles and deeper pools. The best bite has been from 1-4 p.m. with the time after that transitioning to ants and Chubbies. Nymph and streamer action should pick up with the cooler temperatures. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Hauser Reservoir — Rainbows are being caught at the Causeway on worms and marshmallows. Trolling cowbells tipped with worms around White Sandy and Black Sandy is also producing a few rainbows. Walleye and perch fishing has been fairly slow. — FWP, Helena.
Hebgen Lake — Callibaetis activity slowed considerably as the weather cooled, so most successful anglers have switched to subsurface methods to continue picking up fish. Try black or olive Woolly Buggers, Pine Squirrel Leeches, or chironomid patterns for the best chance of success. — Blue Ribbon Flies, West Yellowstone.
Holter Reservoir — Perch fishing has been good from the Mann Gulch and Sleeping Giant areas to the dam, with the best action being around weed beds in 12 to 30 feet of water on jigs and worms. An occasional walleye is being caught by anglers targeting perch. Rainbows are being caught throughout the lower lake trolling Rapalas and cowbells. — FWP, Helena.
Madison River, Lower — Water temperatures are great. A bump in flows in the last several days have cleared a lot of the moss that was drifting, however, you will still encounter moss on the river bottom. Dry flies are producing in the mornings and evenings and nymphing has been good if you can keep the moss off your flies. Fish are holding in the buckets and striking Chubbies and other attractor dries on top, and crayfish and mayfly nymphs subsurface. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Madison River, Upper — The hopper bite is starting to slow down with the colder nights, but during warmer, sunny days a hopper-dropper or Chubby-dropper is still a great option. Nymphing has still been consistent with worms, stones, and smaller, flashy mayfly nymphs being the best options. It’s starting to feel like fall and is time to dust off the bigger rods and sink tips. Cloud cover and rain could produce some awesome streamer fishing. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Martinsdale Reservoir — It was a windy weekend. From shore, fishing was slow. From boat, one can try trolling with little cowbells. — Pryor Creek Bait Co., Laurel.
Missouri River, below Holter — Some tricos are still hanging around. There are Pseudos out. On cloudy days, some Baetis are out. There is also a fall caddis hatch. Dry fly fishing is good in the morning. One can run a hopper and a caddis while prospecting. The flows are 5,300 cfs and water temperatures are 62 degrees. Nymphing has been steady. There is still moss in the water, so streamer fishing is kind of tough. — Montana Fly Goods, Helena.
Missouri River, Fred Robinson Bridge — The moss has started to show up in the river, which makes fishing tough. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Rock Creek — The rain our area received last week, coupled with the return of warmer temperatures was exactly what the creek needed to transition from later summer and into early fall. The creek continues to fish well using dry flies, nymphs and streamers. It’s still hopper season so if you are into top-water action, it is still there. Recommended hoppers include Pink Pookies, Chubby’s in varied colors, as well as standard Parachute, Dave’s or Joe’s Hoppers. A hopper-dropper rig setup can be deadly. Additional dry flies to fish include ants or beetles (12-14), yellow Stimulators (12-14), Elk-Hair or Goddard Caddis (14), BWO (16), as well as attractor dry fly patterns, which include Parachute Adams, Purple Haze, Royal Wulff, Royal Trude, or Royal Humpey (12-16). Nymph fishing will pick up as our cooler temperatures show up so until then, let’s not even talk about nymphs. If you want to fish subsurface, then start to throw some streamers. Over the next 8-10 weeks, streamers are going to deliver the goods long after the dry fly fishing is over. Fish Sparkle Minnows, Grinch’s, and any solid streamer (4-6). When it comes to fishing streamers, big is not always better. Nice trout will eat a Woolly Bugger (6) just as much a 6-inch long articulated streamer pattern that you need an 8 weight rod to cast. Just remember to fish your streamers using a shorter and heavy Leader. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Billings.
Spring Creek — It is fishing well. Caddis are coming off in the late afternoon. Some are still using hoppers. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Tongue River Reservoir — The water is cooling down a little bit and is at about 66 degrees. The water level is at the traditional winter point. There were some nice bass and northerns caught. — Tongue River Reservoir State Park.
Yellowstone River, Huntley — Catfish are still biting well all along the river. With the heavy rains, bass and walleye fishing slowed down quite a bit; but as the river clears fishing for them will pick up again as well. — Huntley Bait and Tackle.
Yellowstone River, Livingston — With some rain in the forecast, be aware that dirty water may be moving thru the system. With the extended forecast, the streamer bite should just get better and better. This is a great way to avoid the whitefish bite as well. On the sunnier, warmer afternoons ants, beetles and hoppers are still catching fish. A hopper-dropper rig is pretty tough to beat and will pick up fish throughout the day. Fish are following hoppers downstream a lot before striking. In the evenings keep an eye out for caddis hatches. Tricos have also made an appearance. Fishing has been pretty slow in the morning, but has certainly started picking up around 10 a.m. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Yellowstone River, Miles City — The water was muddy as of Monday and fishing slowed down. — Red Rock Sporting Goods, Miles City.
Wyoming
Bighorn River, Thermopolis — The river is low and mossy, but anglers are catching some fish. Worms are working. In the Wind River Canyon, big crankbaits are working. Fly anglers are using streamers and hoppers. — White Horse Country Store & Canyon Sporting Goods, Thermopolis.
Boysen Reservoir — Action has slowed down a little. However, walleye, bluegill and rainbow are still biting worms. Chartreuse is a good color. Boat anglers are having more success than shore anglers. At the spillway, some anglers are hooking into walleye and rainbow using worms and lures. — Boysen Marina.
Buffalo Bill Reservoir — Anglers are trolling to cover water for trout and casting to shore for walleye and perch. — Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Cody.
Clarks Fork — On the lower river coming out of the canyon, the flow is at 314 cfs. Whitefish are biting and they are fun to catch. Anglers aren’t catching many trout. Hoppers are working. Up high toward the Montana border, fishing is good but there are a lot of little trout. Try Parachute Adams and caddis dry flies. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Cody-area lakes — A few people are fishing East and West Newton and catching some fish. On Hogan and Luce, small terrestrials are working best. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Lake DeSmet — Rainbow trout fishing is good while trolling with lures. Walleye fishing is slow. — The Lake Stop, Buffalo.
Lower Shoshone — It is floatable. Use North Fork Specials, San Juan Worms and Firebead Sowbugs. There is some hopper action. Try a Dave’s Hopper with a dropper, like a Prince Nymph or Bloody Mary. Parachute Adams will work. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
North Fork of the Shoshone — The flows are 385 cfs coming into the reservoir. Micro Chubby, Caddis, Pale Morning Duns and Whores Hoppers will work. For droppers, use a black North Fork Special or Bloody Mary. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
South Fork of the Shoshone — The flows are 191 cfs and there are caddis, PMD and Green Drakes. Ho Candy will work. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Upper and Lower Sunshine Reservoirs — With autumn approaching the fish should be moving closer to shore. — Wea Market, Meeteetse.