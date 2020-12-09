Montana high court upholds block on mining near Yellowstone

Montana's Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling that canceled state regulator approval of mining on private land north of Yellowstone National Park.

The unanimous ruling found that state lawmakers violated the state Constitution with a 2011 law that prevented district court judges from blocking projects approved by regulators, even if environmental harms were expected.

Lucky Minerals has been seeking since 2015 to explore for gold, copper and other metals near Chico Hot Springs, about 15 miles north of the park in a portion of Montana that drains into the Yellowstone River.

The Department of Environmental Quality approved the Vancouver-based company's Emigrant Creek project in 2017.

After environmentalists sued, the company's mining license was invalidated by a Park County judge in 2019. That prompted state and company officials to appeal to the Supreme Court to restore the license.

Chief Justice Mike McGrath wrote in the court's 47-page opinion on Tuesday that further reviews were needed of how road improvements for the mine would affect wildlife such as grizzly bears and wolverines. The ruling also upheld the lower court move to strike down the exploration license.