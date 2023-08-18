Eleven conservation organizations vied for the privilege to auction off five Montana hunting licenses on Thursday, the most applications ever received by the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks for the tags.

“Typically in the past it’s one organization, or one or two,” said Sarah Clerget, chief legal counsel for the department. “We’ve never seen this many proposals to choose from before.”

When awarded, the tags are auctioned off at events, helping to increase interest in participation for the group’s fundraising efforts, as well as advertising Montana’s wildlife and hunting opportunities. Of the money raised to auction off an elk, mule deer, bighorn sheep, mountain goat or moose tag, 90% goes to the department with the other 10% available to the group to offset “reasonable auction expenses.”

Picking winners and losers from the applications — which one commissioner touted as all being impressive — proved difficult for the Fish and Wildlife Commission. They struggled to decide which conservation group was more deserving. Should the organization that previously auctioned off the tag be given the opportunity again, or was another group’s fresh idea worth exploring?

“If we’re going to continue to get more and more competitors, if you will, for each license, it would feel a lot more comfortable to this commissioner if we had more specific criteria that we’re trying to achieve,” said Commissioner Patrick Tabor, of Whitefish. “Because I don’t know if the goal is accruing the maximum amount of return to the department, so now we’re trying to figure which auction or which lottery will get us the most amount of money, or if there’s criteria we should be looking at in terms of the behavior of the association with their money.”

Auction money

The tag auctions began thanks to the 1986 Montana Legislature. They were seen as a way for FWP to raise money to manage species that don’t generate a lot of income from license sales because there are so few of the animals on the landscape. A bighorn sheep tag was the first to be provided.

As of 2023, auctioning off the coveted bighorn ram license had generated more than $8.34 million, according to FWP. The highest price ever paid for the tag was $480,000 in 2013. If 90% was returned to the state, that’s $7.5 million the state has raised from the sale of that one tag over 38 years.

When added all together, the five license auctions have grossed more than $10.54 million in sales.

When purchased, the licenses allow the hunter to pursue the animal in any open hunting district in the state — a unique opportunity. The ability to buy the chance to hunt species the average Montanan has to wait years, if ever, to acquire angered some hunters. So in 2006 the SuperTag lottery was created. For $5 per chance, anyone could try to win one of the hard-to-get licenses. As of 2021, sales for the SuperTag lottery had generated nearly $5 million. Money from the SuperTag sales goes to hunting access and FWP law enforcement.

Like a lottery

Like the SuperTag, the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers (BHA) proposed to the Fish and Wildlife Commission to use a lottery for the 2024 mule deer license.

“What sets our application apart here is that we also believe in the equitable allocation of our wildlife resources,” said Kevin Farron, regional policy manager for the group. “So like everyone else in this room, we want to see as much money raised for the department for the benefit of mule deer conservation, but we’d also like to see this once-in-a-lifetime statewide opportunity mule deer tag made available to anyone who wants to pitch in to help fund mule deer conservation, not just the one person who can afford the most at an out-of-state auction.”

The idea struck a chord with Commissioner Jeff Burrows.

“For me, I think it’s maybe a different model that does appeal to me somewhat, that does give somebody who may not be able to afford the auction opportunity to enter into a lottery and potentially even raise more money,” Burrows said.

He questioned Farron, who said BHA is considering an online lottery with tickets selling for $20 each. A similar auction of a deer tag in Wyoming in 2021 raised $48,000, he said.

This put BHA in competition with the Mule Deer Foundation, which had offered the tag at its auction since 2004, raising almost $378,000.

Competition

Burrows made a motion to offer the mule deer tag to BHA, which was seconded by Commissioner Susan Kirby Brooke of Bozeman. Commissioner Tabor made a motion to stay with the Mule Deer Foundation, which was seconded by Commissioner Bill Lane, of Ismay.

“I applaud this ingenuity, but I don’t know if we have the bandwidth,” Tabor said, questioning whether the rule authorizing the auctions also applied to lotteries.

FWP’s legal counsel said the rule refers to both auctions and lotteries.

Also vying for the right to auction tags were: mountain goat — Safari Club International’s Great Falls Chapter and the Rocky Mountain Goat Alliance; bighorn sheep — Wild Sheep Foundation and the California Chapter of the group as well as Grand Slam Club Ovis; elk — One Montana and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation; moose — Montana Ducks Unlimited and the Montana Outfitters & Guides Education Institute.

“Because this is the first year I’ve been involved in this, how much consideration do we give — and I don’t know how competitive it’s been in the past — but when you look down this list you see the same group getting the tag,” Burrows said. “And I don’t know if that’s because in the past there’s basically been one proposal. For me this is a pretty difficult decision, because you read through these proposals and every group, it looks like, is doing good work.”

Commissioner Tabor questioned if a conservation group has done a good job in the past, what are the criteria for losing the auction tag privilege?

“It is a tough decision,” he added. “That’s why I want to get to criteria that are a little bit more guiding this.”

Tabor also said he thinks the state’s current application system for Montana residents to hunt trophy units is akin to a lottery. And he questioned whether the intent of the system is to optimize payback to the department.

Burrows said that’s why he wanted to see if a lottery of the mule deer tag would raise more money.

“We know about what that deer tag is going to bring,” he said, referring to the past auctions. “With the lottery system it would be interesting to see if that generated more or less.”

Final decision

In the end, the commission voted to award the mule deer license to the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers. Commission chair Lesley Robinson cast the deciding vote. Commissioners Brian Cebull and KC Walsh were not present.

“I would like to see how this plays out,” Robinson said. “And next year we’ll evaluate it.”

The moose license was awarded to the Montana Outfitters & Guides Education Institute, displacing Montana Ducks Unlimited, which had sold it the past nine years. Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation continued its 20-year reign of auctioning off the elk tag. The bighorn sheep tag stayed with the Wild Sheep Foundation for what will be the 15th year.