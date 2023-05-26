Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The state of Montana has a math problem affecting sage grouse conservation work.

To understand this complicated situation, here’s some background.

In 2019, Montana established rules to ensure habitat conservation for sage grouse to keep them off the endangered species list. The idea was that if a company wanted to put a powerline or gas line through the big prairie bird’s habitat, they would have to offset those effects through conservation work or paying into a pool that would go toward conservation work or habitat enhancement.

Yet not all lands are equally valued as habitat. So the state developed a definition of unsuitable habitat as “land within the historic range of sage grouse that did not, does not, nor will provide sage grouse habitat due to natural ecological conditions such as badlands or canyons.” This definition also included rocky areas and lakes or reservoirs more than 10 acres, urban areas, recent burns and high elevation or forests the birds don’t occupy.

These unsuitable lands would not be included in the state’s calculations of a project’s impacts that would require mitigation.

Here’s where the problem gets a bit more confusing. A technical manual affecting the calculations was developed incorporating unsuitable lands through averaging. For some reason, however, the basemap used for the process utilized multiplication.

Here’s how the state explained the issue.

The Habitat Quantification Tool basemap “is composed of many (Geographic Information System) pixels that each contain a value ranging from 0 to 1. When multiplication is applied to values less than 1, the resulting value is overall lower due to the power of multiplication (e.g., any number multiplied by 0 equals 0). When averaging is applied, the resulting value reflects the central tendency of the numbers averaged. Overall, if unsuitable lands is included through averaging, those areas will result in a value greater than 0. But … through multiplication, those areas will remain 0 in the basemap, thereby not contributing to impacts.”

The state noted the different methods have “major implications on the assessment of impacts for proposed projects within designated sage grouse habitat because averaging results in higher base values, and thus, higher impact assessments for developers operating in sage grouse habitat.”

For some reason, the manual, written in 2019, didn’t reflect the basemap, created in 2018, and the error wasn’t caught until now, four years later.

Questions directed to the program — how the error was detected, how many projects were affected, or if any refund will be applied to projects that were incorrectly assessed under the formula — were not returned in time for this article.

To fix the situation, the Sage Grouse Program is proposing to correct the error with an updated basemap. “By implementing this correction, the Sage Grouse Program would provide a consistent, comparable approach” and “avoid the perpetuation of errors.”

Because the correction is considered a “major change" involving "mathematical processes affecting the underlying basemap that all decisions are based upon,” the state has to go through a rulemaking process.

The Sage Grouse Program will take public input prior to the start of the rulemaking process. Written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on June 14 and can be emailed to SageGrouse@mt.gov

The Montana Sage Grouse Oversight Committee will vote on initiating the rule-making process at its June meeting. The rulemaking process will include another opportunity for public comment.

Comments can be submitted online at https://appsi.dnrc.mt.gov/pubcomment/. Interested members of the public can download the briefing sheet at https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/MTDNRC/2023/05/26/file_attachments/2509563/TechManualEdits_MSGOTBriefSheet_27May2022.pdf.